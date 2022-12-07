SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs and Schenectady matched up Tuesday night in an early-season Suburban Council boys basketball clash, and the Blue Streaks proved too much for the Patriots, winning 64-49 behind a 20-point effort from junior guard Ryan Farr.

Saratoga displayed some sharp shooting right out the gates. Senior Hutton Snyder hit junior Rodell Evans III with an acrobatic pass to set up Evans for a corner three-pointer that he buried, giving the Blue Streaks an early 11-6 edge just over three minutes into action.

Farr poured in three of his 20 points on a wing three at the two-minute mark in the first quarter, increasing the Saratoga advantage to 10 at 20-10, and they closed the quarter up 26-13.

Schenectady’s senior shooting guard Jakeim Edge tried to chip away at that deficit in the second frame, darting inside the paint, and the finishing at the rim to make it 26-15.

The Blue Streaks answered right back later in the quarter, though, as senior Andrew Masten knocked down a baseline jumper, and Saratoga led 30-15, eventually taking a 35-20 edge into halftime.

The Patriots closed the gap in the third quarter to one point at 40-39, but Saratoga regrouped, and managed to outscore Schenectady 24-10 to close out the game, earning the 64-49 victory.

Saratoga Springs (2-0) stays on the road Friday for its’ next contest with Averill Park at 6:00. Schenectady (1-1) will remain at home for a third straight outing Friday, welcoming in Christian Brothers Academy for a 6:00 p.m. tip.