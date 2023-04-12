SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs boys baseball team has looked every bit the part of a reigning section champion in the early 2023 season. The Blue Streaks, a season removed from claiming the Sec. II, Class AA crown, improved to 4-1 Tuesday night with a 4-3 victory over previously undefeated Albany Academy.

After the Cadets jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, ‘Toga countered with a three-spot in the bottom half of the frame.

The score remained 3-2 until the top of the sixth. With runners on the corners, Academy’s Will Mizenko recorded a sacrifice fly that scored Gianni DiCerbo to tie the game up.

But the Blue Streaks managed to get that run right back in the bottom half of the inning. With the bases loaded, a pass ball from Academy catcher Marion Kohler allowed Christian Mello to score, reclaiming ‘Toga a 4-3 edge.

Blue Streaks freshman Jack Rigabar came on in relief with one out in the seventh, and struck out the only two batters he faced, locking down the 4-3 victory.

Saratoga Springs (4-1) will turn right around and host Bethlehem High School Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Albany Academy (3-1) returns home Thursday, and will meet up with Columbia at 4:00 p.m.