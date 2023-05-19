BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Playing on the road come postseason time is nothing new for the Saratoga Springs softball team.

After an improbable sectional title run as a seven-seed in last year’s Sec. II, Class AA tournament, the Blue Streaks were placed into hostile territory to open up playoffs this season.

Saratoga, the five-seed in Class AA, took the trip to Ballston Spa Thursday to square off with the fourth-seeded Scotties and emerged from a pitching duel victorious by a 1-0 final score.

The lone run come on an RBI single from second baseman Karley Austin in the top of the third inning, which scored Olivia Tetreault.

Outside of that lone blemish, Ballston Spa starting pitcher Hadley Donnelly compiled a superb outing in the circle, going for a complete game with 12 strikeouts, and allowing just five hits.

But on the other side, Saratoga’s Jackie Cutting was blemish-free. The sophomore standout earned a complete game shutout, giving up just three hits, and striking out five.

Saratoga Springs (14-7, 8-5) will have four days to prepare for its’ semi-final matchup with top-seeded Colonie Tuesday. The game will be played at a neutral site: Schalmont. First pitch is set for 5:00 p.m.

Ballston Spa concludes its’ season with an overall record of 13-7.