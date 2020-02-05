Saratoga Remains Perfect In League Play

The Saratoga and Shenendehowa girls basketball team are on a collision course, but before they meet each other on the court next Tuesday, The Blue Streaks put their perfect league record on the line against Averill Park.

Saratoga led 24-21 heading into the third quarter. They’d hold the warriors to only eight points and would lose the lead in the final frame but it wouldn’t be for too long, Abby Ray would quickly put the Blue Streaks back on top and they wouldn’t look back.



Saratoga held on to win 54-46.

