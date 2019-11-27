Saratoga open its season with a win over La Salle

Most high school teams in the Capital Region are still fine tuning things before they open their season, but for the Saratoga Blue Streaks and the La Salle Cadets, their season started tonight.



Aidan Holmes led the Blue Streaks with 24 points tonight, Michael Rogan and Christian Dufort both finished with 14 points in 63-55 win.



On the Cadets side, Gabe Lucarelli led La Salle with 24 points,Kaylon Dickson and Fred Wagner added 10 points a piece.

(1-0) Saratoga will take on Mekeel Christian on November 30th, (0-1) La Salle is set to face Ichabod Crane on December 3rd.