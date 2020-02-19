Saratoga holds off Colonie in finale, secures first-round bye

COLONIE, N.Y. — The Saratoga boys basketball team held off a second-half push by Colonie to win its regular season finale 52-47. Combined with Bethlehem’s win on Tuesday, Saratoga secured a first-round bye in the upcoming Section 2 tournament. Final seedings will be released Wednesday.

Michael Rogan scored 27 points to pace the Blue Streaks.

Saratoga led by as many as 12 points early in the third quarter. The Garnett Raiders pulled within one on a Victor Pharr baseline jumper with under two minutes to play, but that’s as close as they’d get. Aidan Holmes answered by knocking down a shot from the elbow, and Pharr came up short on what would have been the game-tying three pointer with under 15 seconds left.

Marcus Shelton led the Raiders with 20 points in defeat.