CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a back-and-forth affair, the Saratoga Blue streaks are off to the Class A title game after defeating Shenendehowa 14-13.

The Plainswomen were down at halftime but tied the game in the second half and took an 8-6 lead. Despite that, Saratoga responded by tying the game at eight courtesy of a low shot from Allie Shamberger. That score would ignite a three-goal run by the Blue Streaks, and they regained a 10-8 lead.

However, Shen refused to lay down and cut the deficit to one after Kelly Augeri delivered a side-arm shot. Shortly after, Toga went on another run, and Carly Wise was a big part of it. She scored back-to-back goals extending the Blue Streaks’ lead to 13-9.

Shenendehowa would go on a run of their own and cut the lead to one, but the Blue Streaks’ defense made a big stop to keep them at bay. Saratoga will play in the championship game against No. 2 Shaker on Wednesday, May 24, at 7:30 PM.