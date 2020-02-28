Saratoga advances to the Semifinals after 79-54 win over Guilderland

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jenalyse Alarcon scored 13 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter to secure the 55-44 Class A quarterfinal upset win over Amsterdam. The sixth-seeded Flying Horses move onto the semifinals, where they'll meet five-time defending champion Averill Park.

Antonia May scored 17 points and Andie Gannon 16 points in defeat for the No. 3 seed Lady Rams.