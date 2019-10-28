Ryan Fries took over the Schalmont girls varsity soccer team this season. He knew the girls were very successful under their old coach but he came in with a motto he was sure the team needed and could help them with their continued success.
Ryan Fries brings a “family” atmosphere to the soccer field
Beyond the Jersey with Kat
