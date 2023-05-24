MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ichabod Crane softball’s run through Section II last season culminated in a 12-0 victory over Glens Falls in the Class B championship game; Glens Falls will have an opportunity for revenge Thursday.

Both teams overcame early adversity before notching convincing wins in the semifinal round of the Class B tournament played at Luther Forest Athletics Fields – two of four Sec. II playoff semifinal games held there Thursday.

Ichabod, once again the top seed in this year’s bracket, secured its’ spot in the sectional final with a 10-2 victory over fifth-seeded Mechanicville. Glens Falls, owners of the three-seed, run-ruled second-seeded Tamarac after six innings, winning 16-4.

The Riders were put on their heels in the first inning with a two-run blast to right from Mechanicville’s Brianna Blake.

But they were quick to respond in the bottom half of the inning. Third baseman Ava Heffner mashed a two-run homer of her own over the left-field fence, quickly evening the score.

After Ichabod starting pitching Kari Graziano tossed a scoreless top of the second, the Riders managed to take the lead in the next half inning on a sacrifice fly from Gabriella Wendelken that scored Olivia McCrudden, giving them a 3-2 advantage.

And the Riders never looked back, scoring another seven unanswered runs, while Graziano recovered from her first-inning miscue to put together a complete game, striking out nine, and allowing just two hits.

Meanwhile, the Glens Falls bats continued to give opposing pitchers nightmares. It took them a while to heat up Tuesday – Tamarac maintained a 2-1 edge heading into the top of the fifth inning – where they promptly erupted.

Glens Falls batted around in the inning, scoring 10 runs in an offensive onslaught that was capped by a three-run, frozen-rope homer to left from leadoff hitter and catcher Isabella Johnson.

After the Bengals responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, Glens Falls re-ignited for a five-spot to start the sixth frame.

Glens Falls starting pitcher Gianna Endieveri retired Tamarac in order in the next half inning, and with the margin at 12 runs, that brought the game to a close.

Glens Falls has yet to play a seven-inning game this postseason, outscoring its’ opponents a combined 40-4.

Every Glens Falls hitter recorded at least one hit, and eight of nine batters logged at least one run batted in. Starting third baseman Jaelyn Graham tallied a team-high five RBI, Johnson followed closely with four and Endieveri picked up two, while going 4-4 at the dish, and throwing a complete game.

Ichabod Crane and Glens Falls will meet in Thursday’s championship game for the first time this season. First pitch from Malta is set for 5:00 p.m.