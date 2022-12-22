TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ichabod Crane and Catholic Central boys basketball duked it out last year in one of the most thrilling section title games of the season. The Riders eked out a 51-50 victory to claim the Section II, Class B title.

But the Crusaders enacted their revenge Thursday night when the two squads met in Troy for the first time since that championship game bout, winning 69-56. They were fueled by a 19-point second-quarter effort from freshman guard Se’Mir Roberson.

The two heavyweight programs were trading punches early, as anticipated. Catholic Central senior Conor Gemill knocked down a wing three-pointer at the 6:41 mark in the opening frame to put the Crusaders up 5-2.

Moments later, Ichabod Crane big Daniel Warner showed off a smooth shooting stroke, cashing in on a mid-range jumper to cut the deficit to one point.

With 4:32 to play in the first, the Riders had the ball, and a chance to take the lead, but Warner had his pocket picked by Gemill; Crusaders freshman Darien Moore scooped up the loose ball, and finished with his off-hand at the other end to put Catholic Central back ahead by three.

The Crusaders began creating some separation from there; leading 12-6, Moore came up with a steal at one end, and took it coast-to-coast, scoring another layup to give his team the eight-point advantage with 2:28 remaining in the first. Catholic Central extended that edge to 10 by the end of the fame.

Then the “Se’Mir Roberson Show” broke out in the second quarter. He single-handedly outscored Ichabod Crane 19-16 to propel his team to a 40-25 lead at halftime – a lead the Crusaders would not relinquish in the second half, securing the 69-56 victory.

Catholic Central (6-0) will not see the floor again until next Thursday, when it takes on Section III foe Fulton in a holiday tournament. Opening tip against the Red Raiders has yet to be announced. Ichabod Crane (6-2) will also enjoy a week-long hiatus before partaking in a holiday tournament. The Riders’ will take on Maple Hill next Thursday at 7:30 p.m., according to MaxPreps.