MORICHES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ichabod Crane claimed back-to-back Class B state titles after beating Marlboro Central 7-1.

The Riders’ offense scored runs in the third and fourth inning, with hits coming from Emma Scheitinger and Anna Siter. Scheitinger led the Riders with three hits and three RBIs in the game.

Later in the sixth inning, Ichabod Crane’s offense got runners on base, and Schietinger made a play to bring them home. She smacked a rainbow to left field to score Abbey Milazzo, extending their lead to 5-0.

The Riders scored three runs in the inning to help them pull away with the 7-1 win.