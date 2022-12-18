TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 34 high school boys basketball teams were set to take the court at Hudson Valley Community College from Saturday morning to Monday night for the Coaches vs. Cancer Bracket Buster.

Saturday’s slate featured seven games, beginning with a battle of Section II, Class CC teams. Greenwich ended the 2021-’22 season as the class’ runner-up, falling to Stillwater in the section title game. The Witches have gotten off to a strong start this year, rolling into the Bracket Buster with a 3-2 record; they aimed to improve that to a 4-2 mark against winless Canajoharie, and did so in dominating fashion, winning 65-33.

While Greenwich did the majority of their damage inside the three-point arc Saturday, they found some success from long range in the early stages of the game. Freshman shooting guard Ryan Ingber splashed a trey ball from the corner to put his team up 8-2 with 3:05 to play in the opening quarter.

The Cougars managed to hang around for much of the first frame, though. Minutes later, sophomore Nicholas Barlow connected on a turnaround off an inbound from Connor Ferrara, cutting the deficit to four at 10-6.

But Greenwich started to assert themselves in the paint in the second quarter. Leading 18-8, Witches senior small forward/shooting guard Robert Barnes converted a contested two-pointer, extending the Greenwich advantage to 12 at the 5:50 mark.

That lead would quickly balloon out to 30-13 with 1:33 remaining in the first half after sophomore guard Calvin Curtis got in behind the Canjo defense on a fast break, and laid in an easy two-pointer.

The Witches maintained a 20-point edge at halftime, and kept their foot on the gas in the second half, cruising to the 65-33 victory. Three players scored in double figures for Greenwich: Curtis had 10, Ingber notched 11, and sophomore Joe Skiff led the charge with 16 points. Cougars guard Antonio Fairley scored nearly have his team’s points, netting 16 on the day.

Greenwich (4-2) has five days to prepare for its’ next matchup – a home tilt Friday night against Cambridge. A 7:00 tip-off is scheduled for that contest. Canajoharie (0-6) will aim to get in the win column its’ next time out Wednesday against Galway. That game is slated to tip off at 5:00 p.m.