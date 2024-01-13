ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You know the phrase “shooters shoot”? Well Colonie’s Julius Reed may be one of the best shooters in Section II. And a slow start for the senior sniper did not dissuade him from popping off for a massive fourth quarter Friday night, which propelled the Raiders to a clutch victory at home over Shaker.

Reed unloaded for 19 points in the final stanza, almost singlehandedly outscoring the Blue Bison, as Colonie took down its cross-town rival 75-68 to remain unbeaten on the year, and grow their lead atop the Suburban Council standings.

The two sides went back-and-forth to open up the first quarter. A Cameron Trimarchi assist to Peter Tenney evened up the scoring at eight nearly three-and-a-half minutes into the game.

But Shaker started to create some separation from there. A baseline drive led to a lay-up for Bless Demand with under a minute to go in the quarter – two of his seven first-quarter points – and the Blue Bison maintained a five-point edge through the first eight minutes of action.

That margin only grew to start the second quarter as Sean Hurley went on an individual 5-0 run, and Shaker had its largest lead of the first half at 23-14.

Colonie managed to close the gap by halftime, heading to the locker room trailing 34-30.

And out of the break, the Raiders received a massive boost from Camryn Curet, who rattled off the team’s first nine points of the second half, which included a lay-up at the 6:12 mark, putting Colonie out in front for the first time since it was 4-2 at the outset of the game.

From there, the two Class AAA powers just went blow-for-blow, with the lead trading hands multiple times.

Shaker still maintained a two-point edge heading into the fourth quarter, but a Reed three-pointer just seconds in gave the Raiders a lead they would never relinquish.

Reed buried four shots from beyond the arc down the stretch of the game, and Colonie hung 29 fourth-quarter points to Shaker’s 20.

Reed’s 23 total points were a game-high. Curet finished with 19 – 13 of which came in the second half, and Trimarchi tallied 16.

Skaker saw a more balanced scoring output with six players scoring at least seven points. Demand and Melvin Brown were the only Blue Bison to reach double figures with 13 and 10, respectively.

Colonie (11-0) returns to action Tuesday to travel to CBA. Shaker (9-2) hits the road again Sunday to take on Bethlehem at noon from Troy High School.