MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Coming into the night the Tamarac Bengals haven’t lost a game this season. However, all that changed when they lost to Mechanicville 48-39.

The Bengals led by as many as seven but the Raiders managed to tie the game late in the second quarter just before halftime. That led to a back-and-forth third quarter but Mechanicville managed to pull away with a four-point lead before the end of the frame.

The Raiders pulled away in the fourth quarter to secure the win. They will play against Watervliet on December 18, with tip-off set for 6 p.m.