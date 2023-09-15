CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s no secret Reagan Ennist has been one of the main forces behind Shenendehowa girls volleyball’s recent success. Thursday night, the junior outside hitter added to a resume that already included a state championship and a commitment to West Virginia University. In the Plainsmen’s home opener, Ennist amassed 1,000 career kills, becoming the first player in program history to reach that milestone.

“I knew I was in range, but I wasn’t sure how close I was,” said Ennist following a 19-kill performance that guided Shen to a 3-0 series sweep of Saratoga Springs. “Hearing all the girl’s reactions after every kill I got – I knew that I was kind of close. It’s crazy to me, honestly. I never thought that I could ever reach this point, but it’s awesome; it’s amazing.”

Ennist entered the match nine kills away from the mark. She racked up six in the first set alone to lead the Plainsmen to a 25-11 first-set victory.

She picked up two quick kills to open the second set, but was subbed out – sitting on 999 for her career. Two points after returning to the court, Ennist buried a Megan Rogers set straight to the Blue Streaks’ back line for the history-making kill. The match was stopped briefly as head coach Lori Kessler announced Ennist’s accomplishment. Shen went on to win the second set 25-16.

It was only fitting that Ennist notched the final kill of the night, racking up No. 19 on match point to lock down the third set at 25-19, securing the Plainsmen a sweep of the Blue Streaks – their fourth in a row to start league play.

On a night where Rogers delivered 26 assists – most of them to Ennist – Ennist raved about the role her teammates played in helping her reach that milestone.

“Honestly, having the support and these girls by my side through every single day – that’s really the only reason I am where I am today.”

Ennist has been with the program since her seventh grade year, and Kessler has watched as she’s put in the work behind the scenes to reach this moment.

“She’s one of those kids that’s gonna put in hours…in the gym, the weight room; she’s definitely someone who just puts the time in,” said Kessler. “She has been a tremendous asset to have and (help) towards our program’s success.”

Shen improves to 13-1-1 and returns to non-league tournament play Saturday, beginning with a matchup against Section III’s Marcellus. Saratoga (3-2) will aim to regroup next Thursday, Sep. 21 at home against Colonie.