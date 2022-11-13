CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) — Ravena won their first section title since 2004 last season. They looked to make it back to back titles on Saturday in the Class B Championship game against Lansingburgh.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Indians stepped on the gas and never looked back. Aidan Lochner ran for three touchdowns in the second quarter, as Ravena took a 24-0 lead into the break. He threw a touchdown pass in the third quarter, as Ravena rolled to a 44-6 championship win.

“I said it last year when we won and this year, they’re just a great group of young men,” said head coach Gary Vanderzee. “They just believe in each other and they care for each other. They’re just good boys.”

The Indians advance to the regional final next weekend.