MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ravena and Pleasantville are no strangers to each other. These two combatants met in last year’s state semifinal game, and No. 1 Pleasantville came out on top for a second consecutive time.

“The message is that they’ve continued the legacy of what we’ve done and we’ve talked about,” said head coach Gary Vanderzee. “We hung a banner in there that’s going to be theirs, and it will be theirs for the next 50 years. I probably won’t be there for those 50, but they’ll be there and they’ll be able to see it. They represent RCS football the way it should be represented,” he added.

Ravena’s offense got on the board first on a touchdown run from their workhorse Aidan Lochner ran in a touchdown from 37 yards out. The Panthers punched back on the ensuing possession with a long touchdown pass from Aidan Picart to Erik Coleman, giving them a 7-6 lead.

Transitioning to the third quarter, with the score 14-6 Panthers, Ravena’s Andrew Sanchez intercepted Picarts pass, and the Indians had new life. Luke Misetich and the offense tried to build some momentum but threw an interception allowing Pleasantville to seal the win.