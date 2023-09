RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ravena dominated in its week 1 game against Catskill 47-6.

The offense showed its dominance scoring five touchdowns in the first quarter providing a lot of cushion that proved to be too much for Catskill to overcome.

The defense also shined early in the game. That unit scored on a pic six by Mason Carkner to go up 14-6.

When the second half came around the defense kept Catskill scoreless and scored another touchdown to seal the win.