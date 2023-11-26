MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk head football coach Gary VanDerzee headed to Middletown Saturday afternoon for the semifinal round of the Class B state tournament in hopes that the Indians’ game with Section I powerhouse Rye would not be his last. Unfortunately, it was.

But the Section II coaching legend had no qualms over how his stellar, 41-year career at RCS concluded, especially after watching his team reach the final four for a third straight season.

“I am absolutely at peace,” said VanDerzee. “Those kids couldn’t have performed any better for me all year long. It was a great ride, and what a way to go out.”

After jumping out to a 7-0 lead, RCS was simply overpowered by a massive Rye team that recently made a move down from Class A. The Garnets outscored RCS 24-3 over the final three quarters of the game, winning 24-10.

The Indians’ defense held its own to start the game, forcing a turnover on downs on Rye’s opening possession. The next two Garnets series ended in Wyatt Algozzine interceptions. The latter led to the first seven points of the afternoon, as the RCS offense rolled into the red zone. The drive culminated in a five-yard scoring strike from senior quarterback Kaden Potter to Algozzine, giving the Indians the early edge.

But Rye quickly countered, reaching the end zone on its next two trips down the field. A Chris Iuliano four-yard rushing touchdown was quickly followed up by an AJ Miller-to-Charlie Stevens 20-yard pitch-and-catch, and the Garnets maintained a 14-7 advantage with 7:09 to play in the second quarter.

The two sides traded field goals in the final 80 seconds of the first half, and retired to the locker rooms with the margin still at seven points.

Rye made quite the statement out of the break, though, as Miller heaved a ball downfield for junior wide receiver Tucker Hess, who made a sensational, contested grab at the RCS four-yard line, and he dragged his defender to pay dirt – a 44-yard hook-up that gave the Garnets a 14-point lead they would never relinquish.

VanDerzee knew a tall task awaited his team in the final four, and he said he couldn’t have asked for a much better effort from his guys.

“Watching them (Rye) on film, it was one of those, like, “Are we really gonna play them?” joked VanDerzee. “My kids did everything I expected them to do. They handled the run game, Iuliano; (their) kids up front are men, and we battled and made plays.”

A fitting end to VanDerzee’s coaching career – RCS wraps up the year with one of its winningest seasons in recent memory at 12-1.