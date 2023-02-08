ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Something special has been brewing at the Albany Academy for Girls. The basketball team, ranked fifth in the state in Class B, has posted an 18-1 record, and had a chance to cap off its’ breakout season with a pair of milestones Tuesday night.

The Bears were one win away from claiming the program’s first-ever Colonial Council league regular season title. On top of that, senior Saige Randolph was 25 points away from 1,000 in her career. Both milestones were achieved in Academy’s 49-27 victory at home against Mohonasen.

Randolph came out on the attack offensively, scoring in the paint at will. She netted all eight of her first-quarter points down low, as the Bears got out to a 14-9 lead after one.

She continued to feast on the offensive glass in the second quarter, and convert from close range. Her five points in the frame led Academy to a 26-9 halftime edge, as the Bears held Mohon scoreless in the quarter (12-0).

Randolph had only attempted five three-pointers on the year prior to Tuesday night – in fact, she led the team in three-point percentage at 60% (3-5) – and showed off her range to open up the third quarter, dropping in a wing three to push her total on the night to 16 points.

After two more buckets in the paint, and a pair of free throws, Randolph sat on 22 points with just under two minutes to play in the final stanza.

And true to her offensive style, Randolph caught the ball at the free-throw line, and amid a trio of Warriors, knocked down a floater in the lane. She was fouled on the shot, and headed to the free-throw line for arguably the biggest bonus shot of her young career.

Randolph stoically knocked down the free throw, earning her 1000th career point. The rest of the team rushed the floor to begin the celebration, and Randolph was overcome with emotion as she was presented her honorary basketball, and embraced her family in attendance.

That celebration continued minutes later, as the Bears ran out the clock on their Colonial Council regular season title-clinching 49-27 victory.

After the game, Randolph, who’s so well-respected on the team for her humility, deflected the attention to her supporters.

“It means a lot,” said Randolph. “I wanna say “thank you” to my coaches especially. And my family. And just…this team. All of the hard work has paid off with me, the team, and everything. It’s gonna be a very hard day to forget.”

Head coach Brian Capitula, who has guided the rebirth of a program that won just three games three seasons ago, acknowledged the role Randolph’s played in the success of this year’s team.

“We’re just so happy she got it today on senior night,” said Capitula. “Just an accomplishment to her. She’s just phenomenal; she’s done a great job all year long, and is gonna lead us – no matter how far we go – she’s gonna be our leader.”

Albany Academy closes the regular season with a 19-1 overall record, and 16-0 league record. They’ve earned the No. 1 overall seed in the Section II, Class B playoff tournament. Mohonasen falls to 9-9, and will conclude its’ regular season Friday at home against Cobleskill. A 6:30 p.m. tip is scheduled against the Bulldogs.