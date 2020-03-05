Queensbury tops Holy Names in final four

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 1992 was the last time the Queensbury girls basketball team won a section 2 basketball title. On Wednesday night, the Lady Spartans looked to keep hope alive as they face the Academy of Holy Names in the final four.



Holy Names would take the lead early in this game, scoring six unanswered points before Queensbury could get a point on the board, they led by nine after the first quarter.

The Lady Spartans would chip away in the second, Hailey Ballard would tie things up for Queensbury early in the second quarter and they’d hold on to it heading into the locker room.



Queensbury would lose the lead in the second half but not for long, they’d never look back once they regained it.



The Lady Spartans still in route to get their first sectional title, they’d meet Averill Park in the finals on Saturday.

