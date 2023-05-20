QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Queensbury Spartans matched defending Class A champion Averill Park pitch for pitch during their quarterfinal match-up, which turned into a pitcher’s dual.

Spartans’ Adrian Caron pitched seven innings and struck out 11 batters. On the other side, Brady Mazzeo sat down 14 batters before reaching his pitch limit in the eighth inning.

After getting out the top of the eighth, Ethan Starr ripped a double to deep left field but reached third on a relay throw. Carson Correa stepped into the box after that and sent a dinger to right center field to bring home Ethan Starr, giving the Spartans a 1-0 walk-off win.

Next, third-seeded Queensbury will play against No. 2 Columbia in the semifinals on Monday, May 22, at 4 PM.