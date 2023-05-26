SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Battle of the Spartans ended with Queensbury winning their fifth consecutive Class C section championship with a 9-7 win over Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake.

Burnt Hills showcased their offense in the first half, with MK Lescault scoring her fourth goal. The Johns Hopkins signee finished with five in total. Her fourth goal gave the Spartans a 6-4 lead before halftime.

However, Queensbury’s offense scored five goals in the second half, taking the lead and never trailed again. Queensbury’s Kendra Ballard scored two goals, Lilly Trowbridge finished the game with a hat trick, Kendal Kelsey scored twice, and Kaitlyn Barton pitched in two goals in the win.

Queenbury’s defense held Burnt Hills to zero points in the second half until Lescault scored with under two minutes to go in regulation, but the Spartans didn’t have enough time to make it closer.

Queensbury advances to the regional round at Schuylerville to face the Section 1 Class C sectional final winner on Wednesday, May 31, at 5:30 PM.