BROADALBIN-PERTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Queensbury Spartans are still undefeated in the Foothills standings (7-0) after defeating Broadalbin-Perth 62-48.

Shea Canavan led the charge scoring 25 points, which led all scorers.

Broadalbin maintained a lead early, but the Spartans were never too far behind. After closing the first quarter with a one-point lead, the Spartans offense marched back into it took the lead, and went into halftime up by two.

The Patriots found a spark in the third quarter thanks to Molly Russom, who scored a team-high 23 points. When the fourth quarter came around, Queensbury was able to hit timely shots and turn their defense into offense forcing turnovers that turned into points.