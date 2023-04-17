SCOTIA-GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Queensbury Spartans dominated Scotia-Glenville to stay unbeaten (5-0) on the season.

The Tartans jumped out to an early 2-1 lead, but the Spartan’s offense woke up and took flight afterwards. Mer Montgomery had a one-on-one opportunity with the goalie and shot down low to help give Queensbury a 3-2 lead. That momentum shifted to Kaitlyn Barten, who scored after going top shelf extending the Spartan’s lead to 6-2.

Barten finished with five goals on the day and scored another one minutes later, giving Queensbury a six-point cushion. Then with under a minute to go in the half, Kendal Kelsey showed great patience waiting behind the cage and took her opportunity to strike, giving the Spartans an 11-3 lead at halftime.

Queensbury scored 12 goals in the second half to secure the 23-5 win.