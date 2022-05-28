ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Queensbury girls lacrosse team rolled through the regular season with an unbeaten 13-0 record. They looked to turn that regular season dominance into a Class B title over Niskayuna.

The Spartans rolled from jump street on their way to a 24-6 win, securing their fourth straight Class B title. Senior Brigid Duffy led the way with seven goals, winning her fourth section title as a starter. “It really just completed the package for me,” said Duffy. “Last year we weren’t able to go past sectionals so this year being able to win sectionals and possibly go as far as we can is really important for us.”

“It feels great,” said senior Delaney Donahue. “Especially having that COVID year taken away from us. Being a senior and coming out strong and making a statement really means a lot.”

The Spartans enter the state tournament with a perfect 14-0 record.