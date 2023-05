QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Spartans dominated their quarterfinal game against Amsterdam from the opening face-off.

Queensbury shut out the Rams 18-0 in a game where Keith Miller scored five goals and Michael Deutsch scored six goals. Both also tallied three assists.

The Spartans will play against No. 2 Ballston Spa in the semifinals on Monday, May 22, at 5 PM.