CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congratulations to this week’s winner of our Play of the Week poll, Shenendehowa’s Luke McAuliffe.

McAuliffe scored on a long touchdown catch and run in the Plainsmen’s 59-20 win over Ballston Spa. In addition, McAuliffe had three catches for 133 yards receiving and two touchdowns, on Shen’s record-setting night.