HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mike Lilac eclipsed 400 career wins in the Panther’s 14-4 win over Waterford Halfmoon Thursday evening.

Hoosick Falls got things going by getting runners on base in the bottom of the first, and then Ryan Spark blasted a two-run double to deep right giving the Panther’s a 2-0 lead. They scored again before the frame was over to extend it to three.

Waterford punched back in the next frame. They got a runner at third, and Josh Catanzarita blasted a shot up to center, allowing Nate Griner to score one of their three runs in the inning that tied the game.

After that, the Panther’s offense punched back, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the third to regain the lead, and led 11-3. Hoosick was able to plate three more runs to win and secure coach Lilac’s 400th career win.