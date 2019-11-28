One more game for the Schuylerville football team

The Schuylerville football team is one win away from taking a state title home, but the Black Horses (11-1) will face their toughest test to date.

They’ll face undefeated Chenango Forks (12-0) in the Carrier Dome. The top-ranked Blue Devils will be making a state-record 12th appearance in the championship game, and sixth in the last seven years.

When it comes to experience, Schuylerville’s a massive underdog. None of the players on the current team have ever played a game of this magnitude. The Black Horses’ last trip to the final was in 2015, when they fell to Cazenovia 22-19. The current seniors were in eighth grade during that run.

