MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Duanesburg’s Allison O’Hanlon has been the heart and soul behind a girls basketball program in pursuit of a second straight Section II, Class C title. The junior guard has guided the Eagles to a 9-3 record, and a top-three ranking in New York State. They were aiming for win No. 10 on the season Wednesday night at Middleburgh, but a victory wasn’t the only thing at stake against the Knights.

O’Hanlon entered the game with 1,550 career points – 22 shy of setting a school record. She not only achieved that mark Wednesday night, she shattered it by dropping 30 points on 11-14 shooting, and her history-making shot was poured in from WNBA range.

It looked in the early stages of the game like she was primed to reach 22 in the first quarter. With under three minutes remaining, she dropped in back-to-back triples within the span of 35 seconds, bringing her opening quarter total to 15 points, and leading Duanesburg to a 25-4 lead at the end of one.

O’Hanlon tacked on four more points in the second frame, and the Eagles maintained a 27-point edge at halftime, as she sat one long-range basket away from history.

There was a cool scene in the Duanesburg huddle as the team returned from the locker room. Head coach Chris Herron passed the whiteboard to O’Hanlon, who drew up the first play of the third quarter.

And the play wasn’t even designed for her. After drawing the attention of the defense to the right wing, she zipped a cross-court pass to an open Alex Moses on the opposite wing, where she cashed in three of her 13 points on the night, pushing the margin to 30 points.

And on the next trip down the floor, O’Hanlon pulled up from way downtown off a side inbound, and drilled a three-pointer to give her 1,572 career points, making her Duanesburg’s new, all-time leading scorer. She’d add some insurance after that, recording eight more points to finish with 30, and helping the Eagles secure the 61-17 win.

After the game, O’Hanlon recalled her thought process ahead of the milestone-clinching bucket.

“I’m not even thinking about how many points I have,” said O’Hanlon. “I’m just like, “Whatever’s there, I gotta take it.” I mean, even Herron said, “Yellow line, volleyball three. Like, of course that’s what did it.” (I’m) thankful to God, thankful to my family and teammates. I mean, I wouldn’t have been able to do a single thing without them. It’s pride for my school, pride for my family…just thankfulness really.”

When asked about O’Hanlon’s apparent lack of nerves, evident in the fact she shot 79% from the floor in a game of such magnitude, Herron just chuckled.

“She’s a baller,” said Herron. “You know, this is what she does. You know, this is her passion. This is what she loves. And so, it’s always awesome when something comes to fruition for them, and she’s put the time and the effort in, and she’s earned everything that she gets.”

O’Hanlon, who again, is just a junior, now sits at 1,580 career points, and will have plenty of time to pad her lead atop the record book. But now the Siena College commit has her sights set solely on getting the Eagles back to the state playoffs. At 10-3, Duanesburg will return home Friday for a 7:00 p.m. matchup with Bishop Gibbons. Middleburgh (1-11) remains home for its’ next game Friday night against Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville. It’ll be a 7:00 tip against the Wolves.