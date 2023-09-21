ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA)/Section 2 has released a new policy regarding ejections and rules that follow for those ejected from high school games. The policy coincides with the beginning of the 2023 high school athletic year.

The policy states, “Any spectator removed by an official, law enforcement, school administration, chaperone, or coach, is ineligible to attend any interschool competition for that school until after the next previously scheduled contest at the same level has been completed.” To simplify, any parent or spectator removed from a game must sit out the next scheduled game in that sport.

That person is ineligible to attend any other sporting event until the next scheduled game is over. According to Cohoes Tigers Sports, this rule has been in place for athletes and coaches for a while who are ejected from a game as well.

If a spectator doesn’t comply with the policy, the suspension is increased to a second or third offense. Anyone removed a third time in the same sport will not be allowed to attend a game for the rest of the season, postseason included.