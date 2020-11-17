NYSPHSAA postpones start of high-risk winter sports season

High School Sport
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced on Tuesday that the start date for high-risk winter sports would be January 4, 2021. This includes basketball, competitive cheerleading, ice hockey, and wrestling.

“The NYSPHSAA membership has expressed concerns pertaining to the increase in infection rates,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “Minimizing risk and exposure to COVID-19 is a top priority of the Association. We continue to make these types of decisions based upon readily available information and communication with state officials.”

NYSPSHAA says that low- and moderate-risk sports practices are still scheduled to begin on November 30 for those schools and sections that see it feasible to do so. Those sports include bowling, gymnastics, indoor track and field, skiing, and swimming and diving.

“NYSPHSAA’s leadership recognizes the numerous challenges interscholastic programs are experiencing and the obstacles associated with resuming high-risk sports,” said Julie Bergman, NYSPHSAA President. “While it is certainly the goal of the Association to provide all students with the ability to participate in interscholastic athletics, we must remain steadfast in our decisions to ensure the safety of our athletes is our focus.”

More Sports News

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report