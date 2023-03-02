GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Northville boys basketball team has been a force in Sec. II, Class D this year. The Falcons posted a 15-5 record in the regular season – with all five losses coming to C, CC, or B programs – en route to the No. 1 overall seed in the Class D playoff tournament.

Ryan Landry’s bunch punched its’ ticket to the semifinal round at Cool Insuring Arena with a win last Saturday against ninth-seeded Fort Ann. The Falcons were paired up with the four-seed Loudonville Christian Wednesday in the night cap of a four-game semifinal slate in Glens Falls.

Northville took the Eagles’ best shot Wednesday night. Despite failing to score a point in the first seven minutes of action and trailing for the majority the game, the Falcons still managed to rally in the second half to secure a 39-30 win, advancing to Saturday’s Class D championship game.

Loudonville Christian showed no signs of intimidation against the section’s top team. Junior Christian Staton scored a lay-up with 1:59 to play in the opening quarter to cap a 7-0 run to start the game.

The Falcons finally put an end to that run, and its’ over-seven-minute scoring drought, when senior forward Evan Tamulaitis knocked down a jumper just inside the free-throw line to get his team on the scoreboard.

Northville cut its’ deficit to as little as one with 1:49 remaining in the second quarter when senior guard JT Artikuski converted in the paint off a nifty, Euro-step pass from fellow senior guard Jacob Frank.

The Eagles countered, though, with a pair of field goals before halftime, and managed to extend their lead back out to four points at 17-13 heading into the locker room.

That margin grew to seven points after the break when Loudonville Christian sophomore Jack Bibighaus poured in a wing three-pointer not even 60 seconds into the third quarter.

But Northville had a response. After again trimming the Eagles’ advantage down to one point, senior Chase Mitchell powered through contact to score a go-ahead bucket at the 2:50 mark that gave the Falcons a 23-22 edge – their first lead of the game.

Loudonville Christian managed to tie the game at 25 heading into the final stanza, but that’s where Northville broke out its’ best quarter of the night. It outscored the Eagles 14-5 to clinch the 39-30 win, and a spot in the Class D title game.

Artikuski and Frank combined to score 27 of Northville’s 39 points. Artikuski’s 14 were a game-high, and Frank’s 13 marked his 20th outing this year scoring in double figures.

Staton led the Loudonville Christian offensive attack with 13 points.

Northville now awaits the winner of the semifinal matchup in the bottom half of the bracket between No. 2 North Warren and No. 3 Argyle. That game gets underway at 8:00 p.m. Saturday’s championship game at Cool Insuring Arena tips off at 11:00 a.m.

Loudonville Christian’s season comes to a close; the Eagles end the year with a 10-9 overall record.