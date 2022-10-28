STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The top two seeds in Class D met in Stillwater Thursday night to battle for the Section 2 Class D championship.

The Northville Falcons returned to the title game for the first time since 2019 to take on No. 1 Fort Ann. The Falcons opened things up with a penalty kick from Leah Valovic to take the first lead heading into the break.

Fort Ann made some adjustments at halftime and scored on a free kick by Olivia Winchell to tie the game in the second half. The Cardinal’s defense held Northville in check until Ciara Thompson scored on a rainbow shot to give the Falcons the lead.

The Cardinals were not able to find another scoring opportunity, and Northville was able to capture the Class D championship.

“I’m just so proud of the efforts put in by all the team members from the bench all the way through,” said Northville head coach Doug Hammons. “Just to hold that sectional title once again, to give that title to our hometown and to bring that title home, it’s just an unreal feeling.”

In addition to Hammons, this win means a lot to Ciara Thompson, who said this win was a full-circle moment for her.

“It feels great we haven’t won it since 2019, and I couldn’t play last year, so just to bounce back and get this win it-just really means a lot to me and for the team,” said Thompson. “I suffered two knee injuries and had to get two knee surgeries,” she added.

The final score from the game was 2-1, Falcons.