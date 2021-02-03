No spring championships for high school sports, NYSPHSAA announced

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced on Wednesday that high school sports will not have a state spring championships. The Association posted their decision on Twitter that evening.

After listening to concerns from the 11 #NYSPHSAA sections, the 11 section executive directors and member schools, the NYSPHSAA officers have approved the cancellation of the 2021 NYSPHSAA Spring Championships. — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) February 3, 2021

Following the Governor’s decision to let local government decide the fate of “high risk” sports, counties across the Capital Region have started weighing in on their decision about resuming.

The state had previously canceled championship games for both the winter and fall seasons of this school year.