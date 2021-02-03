No spring championships for high school sports, NYSPHSAA announced

High School Sport

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced on Wednesday that high school sports will not have a state spring championships. The Association posted their decision on Twitter that evening.

Following the Governor’s decision to let local government decide the fate of “high risk” sports, counties across the Capital Region have started weighing in on their decision about resuming.

The state had previously canceled championship games for both the winter and fall seasons of this school year.

