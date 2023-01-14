AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam and Hudson Falls sat at the top of Foothills Council play heading into their matchup on Friday night, but only one team would claim the top of the mountain once it was all said and done.

Hudson Falls came into the game looking to knock off No. 19 Amsterdam on the road. The Rams came out the gate on a nine-to-nothing run sparked by Victor Dueno knocking down a corner three early in the first quarter.

Hudson Falls eventually punched back. Peyton Smith was a big part of them storming back after he scored on a three-point shot to cut the Rams’ lead to four. Amsterdam responded with another three-point shot from Ceasar Thompson that extended their lead to 19-12.

The Tigers stormed back and took the lead in the second quarter and kept it heading into halftime. When the second half came around, Amsterdam was able to come back and win 53 to 50.