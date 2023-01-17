CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After the Shaker girls basketball team jumped out to a 7-0 lead against rival Shenendehowa Tuesday night, it seemed as if the Blue Bison were primed for an upset of the 10th-ranked Class AA team in the state.

But the Plainsmen responded in emphatic fashion, outscoring Shaker 74-25 after that point to record a 74-32 victory, extending their win streak to five games.

Shaker freshman center Peyton Hoblock and junior guard Sierra Carter both contributed to the Blue Bison’s hot start. Hoblock knocked down a long, two-point jumper just 1:29 into the game to put her team up 4-0. Carter connected on a three-pointer moments later to add to the advantage.

Then the Shen offense found a rhythm, aided by an unrelenting, full-court defensive attack. The Plainsmen rattled off a 9-0 run themselves to close out the first quarter, capped off by a wing three from junior guard Abby Stuart, giving Shen a two-point edge going into the second quarter.

Shen added to that lead at the 6:35 mark of the second frame when senior guard Kaleigh Montanez came up with a steal; she then found senior guard Bri Carey for a wide-open layup, pushing the Plainsmen lead to 11-7.

Shaker hung around for the next two minutes and 43 seconds. But with the score at 18-15 Shen, Carey dialed up a win three-pointer to give the Plainsmen their largest of the game up to that point.

Shen erupted for 28 total points in the second quarter, taking an 18-point margin into halftime.

There was no let up in the second half, as Joseph Murphy’s squad outscored Shaker 37-13, en route to the 74-32 victory.

Carey led the charge for the Plainsmen, dropping 22 points – her fifth straight outing scoring at least 20 points. Stuart also chipped in 15 points. Hoblock and sophomore guard Kris Foglia each turned in nine points to top the box score for the Blue Bison.

Shen (10-1) remains at home for its’ next matchup Friday against Columbia. Opening tip against the Blue Devils is set for 7:00 p.m. Shaker (4-6) aims to rebound in Latham Thursday night against No. 18 Albany. It’ll be a 6:30 start with the Lady Falcons.