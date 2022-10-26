HALFMOON, NY (NEWS10) — The Shaker girls soccer team entered sectionals as not only the top team in Section II, Class AA, but the No. 1 team in the state. The Blue Bison have proved deserving of that ranking this postseason; they advanced to the Class AA championship game after a 4-2 victory over fifth-seeded Saratoga Springs Tuesday night.

The game got off to a wild start. In the 23rd minute of the first half, Saratoga’s Keegan Reinhart had an opportunity to score right in front of Shaker’s net. The ball was just out of her reach to get a shot off, and rolled to Shaker’s Alina Lagace. As Lagace tried to control the ball, she accidentally scored on her own goal, putting the Blue Streaks out in front 1-0.

After that, Shaker would settle in. On a loose ball, Lagace raced in to slip a shot past Saratoga’s keeper, Olivia Goodman. Lagace’s redemption goal tied the game up at one. The match would stay leveled at one going into halftime.

It was the Micaela Tahoe show in the second half. Shaker’s senior striker/midfielder ripped a shot top-shelf with her left foot in the eighth minute of the second half to put the Blue Bison up one goal.

10 minutes later, Tahoe, surrounded by a host of Blue Streaks, delivered another off-foot strike that soared over the head of Goodman, and found the back of the net, putting Shaker up 3-1.

The two sides traded goals in the final 20 minutes of action, and the Blue Bison secured a spot in Saturday’s championship match.

Head coach Michael Brehm’s squad will meet up against second-seeded Shenedehowa. That duel kicks off at 12 p.m. at Stillwater high school. Shaker claimed the regular season matchup 3-2 on Sept. 29.