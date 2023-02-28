GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Class C’s Duanesburg got off to a slow start against Berne Knox Westerlo, but the offense found its rhythm resulting in a 58-33 win over the Bulldogs.

Berne Knox Westerlo opened the game o a 7-0 run, and Dayne Coates played a big part in scoring on a step-back jumper. The Eagles counterpunched in the second quarter when Peyton Falls hustled for a rebound and scored on a layup giving them a one-point lead.

Duanesburg led 21-13 at halftime, but when the second half started, the offense took off. Falls attacked the paint and scored on a floater that propelled the Eagles to a 12-point lead. However, the Bulldogs made things interesting when Blake Shaver scored on a three-pointer that cut the Eagles’ lead to five.

When the fourth quarter came around, Duanesburgs’ offense hit a new gear and pulled away for good, securing their semifinal win.