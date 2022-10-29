STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The No. 1 Columbia Blue Devils defeated the Burnt Hills Spartans 1-0 despite frigid Friday night temperatures.

Columbia lost just one game all season long, and it was a tight battle between them and Burnt Hills. The first half ended with no score, but the Blue Devils’ offense found the net in the second half.

Kennedy Ring came up with a big kick that bounced off a Spartans defender and fell right into the net for the game’s first and only score.

The Blue Devils held Burnt Hills scoreless the rest of the game thanks to the solid defense of sophomore goalkeeper Anna Nassivera helped Columbia seal the championship win.

“It’s fantastic! I’m so proud of the girls,” said head coach Scott LaMora. “They worked so incredibly hard this year, and it’s just awesome for them to get the win today and get the section title. They work real hard, and I couldn’t be happier with it.”

Next, Columbia will move on to play in regionals.