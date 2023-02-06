GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack United has had a historic inaugural season in Section 2 hockey and will be hosting a playoff game as the top seed.

They will be hosting their first-ever playoff game at the Glens Falls Rec Center on Tuesday against Saranac-Lace Placid. The United has surmounted 13 wins to only one loss on the season and has a balance of solid offense and defense that has carried them up to this point.

Head coach Jeff Willis said his team is excited about the game and can’t wait to get the jitters out.

“You know I’m sure they’re going to be amped up for that first home sectional game, but I think within the first two or three minutes of the game everything will settle out. Almost every game plays out that way,” Willis said. “There’s a feeling out period, and then after you get beyond the nerves and everything, they’ll perform the way they expect to.”

Willis’s daughter Lillian feels like this is a dream come true after having doubts that Section 2 would never have high school girls’ hockey.

“I think it’s super exciting to know that when I was younger I never thought that this would happen for me because my older sisters use to have to play on the boy’s team, and I didn’t want to do that so having this opportunity is awesome,” Willis said.

Puck drop on Tuesday is scheduled for 6 PM.