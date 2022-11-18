NISKAYUNA, NY (NEWS10) — Niskayuna not only made the football playoffs for the first time since 2010 this season, they went on to win their first-ever section title. The Silver Warriors look to add another first Friday night – their first regional championship.

Nisky will take on 9-2 Canandaigua Academy out of Section V, who on the flip side of the Silver Warriors are a perennial powerhouse, having won four straight section title.

Head coach Brian Grastorf and his squad certainly took their time to enjoy last Saturday’s historic feat, but they quickly reset their sights on a new mission this week.

“It was interesting at the end of the game, you know; as the time was ticking off, there was excitement, but it wasn’t like the season was over, and we were state champions,” said Grastorf. “We were definitely hungry for more, and that’s been the same thing every week. These guys are ready to work come Sunday, get back into it, and on to the next one. So, that’s the mindset they had even after winning the championship; definitely ready for the next one.”

Niskayuna and Canandaigua are set to kick off at 7 p.m. from Shenendehowa High School. The winner advances to next week’s state semi-finals, and will await the winner of the Sec. I/Sec. IX matchup between Somers and Our Lady of Lourdes.