GUILDERLAND, NY (NEWS10) — Last year, the Niskayuna football team did something the program had never done before: win a section title. Saturday, they looked to do it again in the Section 2 Class A Super Bowl, against the same team they beat last year: Averill Park.

Junior running back Isaiah Linyear set the tone early, punching in a first drive touchdown run to put the Silver Warriors up 7-0. Averill Park responded in the second quarter with their lead back, Jacob Phelps, finding the endzone to tie it up at 7.

Linyear returned the ensuing kick back to the 15-yard line. He finished what he started with a two-yard touchdown run, putting Niskayuna up 14-7 at the half.

Linyear and Cameron Grasso each added rushing touchdowns, and the defense locked down in the second half, as the Silver Warriors won their second straight Section 2 Class A title 28-7.

“The expectation was there this year,” said head coach Brian Grastorf. Last year, we just kept taking it one week at a time. Enjoying every moment. That was the goal this year to come back and win it again, and I’m just proud of these guys. Especially the seniors. Last year being a part of it, and a lot of those guys had huge roles and they came back and with a target on their back week in and week out they got the job done.”

Linyear ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns in the win. “Back to back championship wins is amazing,” said Linyear. “It’s all about trusting my team. We’re definitely together, close as a group.”