NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna finally got to play a game on their new football field Friday evening in a Week 0 game against the Auburn Maroons.

Nisky wasted little time showing off its high-powered offense. They were leading 13-0 in the first quarter until Alex Allen took off on a 45-yard touchdown run, extending their lead to 21-0. However, there was more where that came from. On the next offensive possession, Isaiah Linyear exploded with a 52-yard run, scoring the Silver Warrior’s fourth touchdown of the opening quarter.

All that momentum rolled into the second quarter when Ethan Gilson showed off the accuracy of his deep ball, connecting with Cameron Grasso on a 45-yard touchdown reception. Nisky led 34-0, and Grasso wasn’t done yet.

In the winding minutes of the second quarter, Grasso scored on a 32-yard run, tallying his third touchdown of the game. The Silver Warriors won 47-0.