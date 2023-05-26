LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna is a dynasty in Section 2 lacrosse. The Silver Warriors sought their 19th section title in program history on Thursday, taking on Ballston Spa in the Class B Championship.

Niskayuna jumped out to a 4-0 lead, and never looked back, as the Silver Warriors secured their 19th section title with a 9-3 win. Senior Davey Carroll led the way with four goals.

“They just wanted to come out and compete,” said Niskayuna head coach Mike Vorgang. “They wanted to do the best they could for our alumni and our school and all of the things that are important to them and their family.”

“This group is very special,” added Mike’s son Greyson Vorgang, a senior heading to Denver next season to play lacrosse. “We’re deep. We have a lot of division one players. A lot of players that have been playing for years and years, tons of seniors on this team and I think that we can make a good state run.”

Niskayuna will take on the winner out of Section 9 on Wednesday in Subregional action.