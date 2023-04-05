CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday’s Sec. II boys lacrosse slate featured an early-season premier matchup between a pair of perennial powerhouses: Niskayuna and Shenendehowa – two squads coming off sectional titles a season ago.

The Plainsmen claimed last year’s regular season meeting, but the Silver Warriors enacted their revenge Tuesday night in Clifton Park, dominating the final three quarters to emerge with a 16-7 victory.

Shen got off to a hot start that was fueled by junior attacker Mason Carroll, whose first-quarter hat trick provided the Plainsmen with a 3-2 edge after the first 12 minutes of action.

But the final three quarters belonged to Nisky. Nearly midway through the second frame, junior midfielder Tanner Williams rifled a shot from the perimeter to tie the game at three. The Silver Warriors tacked on another five unanswered goals from there, and maintained an 8-4 lead at halftime.

The offense continued humming out of the break; Nisky found the back of the net eight more times, and continued to stifle Shen defensively, en route to the 16-7 win.

Senior attacker Greyson Vorgang recorded a game-high six points on three goals and three assists. Senior midfielder Lucas Klokiw and senior attacker Saif Chowdhrey tied for a team-best in goals with four a piece.

While he wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance in the opening stanza, Niskayuna head coach Mike Vorgang was encouraged by the resilience his group displayed in overcoming an early deficit on the road against a quality Shen team.

“It’s always a great win when you play against a really good opponent like Shenendehowa; a well-coached team,” said Vorgang. “To get a win is always the goal, but to struggle a little bit, and then come back from the struggle I think is the most important part.”

Klokiw believes the team’s preparation coming into the game allowed them to work through the first-quarter adversity.

“I think it was just our coaches; they really prepared us for this game,” said Klokiw. “They got on us a little bit (after the first quarter), but we all responded in the way we had to. Everyone did their job at the end of the day, so I think that’s what allowed us to get all those team plays going, and get the momentum back. It’s (the win) a great confidence boost, but we just gotta keep on going.”

Niskayuna (3-0) will look to “keep on going” Friday in its’ next game with Saratoga Springs. Opening face-off from Saratoga Springs is set for 11:00 a.m. Shen (1-2) aims to rebound Thursday at Ballston Spa. That game gets underway at 4:15 p.m.