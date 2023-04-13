EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s hot, red hot and then there’s the Niskayuna boys lacrosse team.

The Silver Warriors have ripped through the early season, playing to a 5-0 record. They’ve won those games by an average of over 11 goals per contest. That has them ranked first in the state for Class B, and fourth overall in the state, per LaxNumbers.com.

Mike Vorgang’s squad showed no signs of slowing down Thursday when they ripped through a talented Columbia unit 16-4 in East Greenbush.

The Blue Devils entered the day 3-1 with quality wins over La Salle and Christian Brothers Academy. But even they proved no match for the Silver Warriors, who raced out to a 12-0 halftime lead.

The two sides played to an even, 4-4 second half, but Columbia’s first-half deficit was far too much to overcome.

Niskayuna senior attack Davey Carroll led the way offensively with six points on four goals and two assists. The rest of the starting attackmen – seniors Saif Chowdhrey and Greyson Vorgang – followed right behind with five points a piece. Chowdrey’s five points came on four goals and an assist, while Vorgang tallied three assists, and found the back of the net twice.

Columbia sophomore midfielder Buck Delamater headlined the Blue Devils’ offensive attack, recording three points on two goals and an assist.

Niskayuna (6-0) goes back to work Saturday, welcoming in Section V’s Victor – the No. 2-ranked Class B team in the state. Columbia (3-2) will travel to Section IX’s Minisink Valley Saturday. Opening faceoff from Slate Hill, N.Y., is set for 11:00 a.m.