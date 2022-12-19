TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna Silver Warriors got off to a fast start against the defending Class double-A section champs. Nisky came into the game 0-2 but was determined to change that against the Eagles.

In the first quarter, Gavin Olson found an opening in the paint and made the Eagle’s defense pay scoring two of his seven points in the game. They added to their total minutes later when Daniel Samuels made a three-point shot extending their lead.

Green Tech found some magic later in the quarter when Henry Perkins made a put-back layup to bring them within two. However, Nisky was able to pull away in the second quarter and second half to win 54-48.